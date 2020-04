Nigeria has recorded 114 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1095.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this Friday night.

Of the new cases, 80 are in Lagos, 21 in Gombe, 5 in FCT, 2 in Zamfara 2 in Edo, 1 in Ogun, Oyo, Kaduna and Sokoto states each.

As at 11:30 pm 24th April there are 1095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

According to NCDC, total of 208 persons have been discharged with 32 Deaths.