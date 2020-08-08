BusinessDay
Nigeria’s loss is Guyana’s gain as ExxonMobil parks investment in tiny South American country

Why ExxonMobil want to sell $25 billion of assets in Africa and Europe

Africa’s biggest oil producer is struggling to attract investments into its energy sector whereas Guyana, a tiny South American country, is getting serious investment attention from America’s biggest energy company, Exxon Mobil. With a population of about 780,000 and less than 1 percent of Nigeria’s GDP, Guyana plans to produce the same volume of oil as Nigeria in a few years’ time, thanks to favourable, attractive investment conditions. Meanwhile, Nigeria…

