Nigeria’s communications ministry halts planned increase of licensing fees for courier & logistics operators

Nigeria’s Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has distanced itself from a new courier and logistics regulation by Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) after the latter claimed it had obtained ministerial approval to implement a new licensing regime that has drawn much criticisms from Nigerians. Isa Ali Pantami, the minister of Communications and Digital Economy on…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE