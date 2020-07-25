BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Nigeria’s communications ministry halts planned increase of licensing fees for courier & logistics operators

by
FG to set up inter-ministerial task team on digital economy

Nigeria’s Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has distanced itself from a new courier and logistics regulation by Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) after the latter claimed it had obtained ministerial approval to implement a new licensing regime that has drawn much criticisms from Nigerians. Isa Ali Pantami, the minister of Communications and Digital Economy on…

