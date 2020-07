The average Nigerian citizen is a victim of the Nigerian state on multiple fronts. But he is perhaps more prone to the trauma associated with the unbelievable level of corruption and brazen looting of the nation’s resources amid dwindling fortunes of the economy by people mandated to protect such wealth. Stories of flagrant thieving dominate…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE