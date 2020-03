Nigerian stocks fell to a new eight-year low on Monday after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a lockdown of two of the country’s biggest cities to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The all share index dropped 2.43% to 21,330 points, dragged down as shares in the banking sector and MTN Nigeria, its second-biggest listed firm, declined.

MTN Nigeria, the local unit of South African telecoms group MTN, shed 10% to its listing price of 90 naira.