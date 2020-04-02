Nigerian govt regrets begging US billionaire for ventilators

The Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has deleted a tweet in which it pleaded with American billionaire, Elon Musk, for ventilators to treat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry also issued a statement apologising to Nigerians for the error. The Special Adviser, Media and Communications to the minister, Yunusa Abdullahi, said in a statement that the tweet was not done with the permission of the minister. The statement read, “An unauthorised post was made on the verified Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. The fact of the post is regrettable because of which it is brought down. “We have made sure our internal processes are strengthened that such doesn’t happen again.

The error is highly regrettable.” The News Digest reports that the Ministry of Finance took to Twitter to beg the founder of the electronic automobile company, Tesla Inc., Elon Musk, for 100-500 ventilators. The ministry, in its official Twitter handles, in respond to a tweet by the tweet by the South African-American billionaire to supply ventilators to hospitals worldwide. The tweet reads: “We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions.

Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla know. The verified handled of the Ministry of Finance had subsequently replied that the government was in need of between 100 – 500 ventilators. The ministry’s replied: “Dear @elonmusk @Tesla Federal Government of Nigeria needs support with 100-500 ventilators to assist with #Covid19 cases arising every day in Nigeria.”