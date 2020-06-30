Nigeria working towards meeting World Bank’s FX unification requirement, says finance minister

Nigeria’s Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said on Tuesday that the country was working towards meeting the single exchange rate window requirement for accessing an agreed $1.5bn loan support from the World Bank.

Ahmed made the announcement during a webinar organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, OSSAP-SDGs and UNDP Nigeria with the title ‘Integrated National Financing Framework for Sustainable Development’.

“The minister of finance and the Nigeria central bank are working closely together to meet that requirement,” Ahmed said.

BusinessDay gathered that Nigeria’s senior government officials were involved in consultations on Monday to come up with a plan to access the much-needed fund from the Washington-based lender.

“We are agreeing on the process and the timeline for the particular requirement,” she said.