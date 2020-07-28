BusinessDay
Nigeria targets $675m annually from tax, royalties, FX accruals from gold mining

…readies Ogun, Abuja gold refineries for miners

by

The Nigerian government on Tuesday expressed optimism that the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative could help it realise on a yearly basis an average of  $150 million in taxes, $25 million in royalties, and additional $500 million accretion of foreign reserves. The government expressed high confidence that the initiative would result in the creation of over…

