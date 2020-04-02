Nigeria Seeks urgent help with Ventilators from US TECH Billionaire Elon Musk

Nigeria has asked for urgent help with ventilators from the US billionaire and Tesla promoter Elon Musk as Africa’s most populous nation ramps its fight against the deadly Coronavarius pandemic.

The request for help was sent through a twitter message by the Ministry of Finance and Budget and Nigeria is asking for between 100-500 ventilators.

The request followed a tweet this morning by the billionaire on his official page, saying, “We have extra FDA- approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within tesla delivery regions. Device and shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients , not stored in a warehouse. please me or Tesla know”

In a response Nigeria’s ministry of Finance & Budget wrote , “Dear Elon Tesla , Federal Govt of Nigeria needs support of 100-500 ventilators to assist with Covid cases arising every day in Nigeria,”