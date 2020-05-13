BusinessDay
Nigeria confirms 184 new cases of #COVID19, as more states record single-digit infections

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed 184 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, May 13, as the total rose to 4971. More states recorded single-digit infections, the records show.

Out of 21 states that reported cases, only seven had double-digit infections. These are 51-Lagos, 23-Jigawa, 16-Bauchi, 16-Katsina, 14-Kano, 10-FCT, and 10-Rivers.

The rest are 9-Kwara, 5-Delta, 5-Kaduna, 4-Sokoto, 4-Oyo, 3-Kebbi, 3-Nasarawa, 3-Osun, 2-Ondo, 1-Ebonyi, 1-Edo, 1-Enugu, 1-Anambra, 1-Plateau, and 1-Niger.

NCDC said a total of 1070 patients had been discharged while 164 died.

