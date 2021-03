Nigeria can save as much as N3.7 trillion every year by implementing the Stephen Oronsaye report’s recommendation to scrap or merge Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government carrying out similar functions, according to a BusinessDay analysis. This comes at a time the Federal Government is desperately seeking ways to cut governance costs due to…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login