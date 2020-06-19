Nigeria adds 667 new cases of #COVID19; total now 19,147

Nigeria’s cases of COVID-19 rose by 667 on Friday, raising the total to 19,147.

Out of the total, 6,581 patients have been discharged, while 487 have died, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

Among the new cases, Lagos led with 281, while Abia followed with 48.

Other states and their figures were: Oyo-45, FCT-38, Ogun-37, Enugu-31, Ondo-23, Plateau-21, Edo-19, Delta-18, Rivers-18, Bayelsa-17, Akwa Ibom-17, Kaduna-14, Kano-12, Bauchi-9

Gombe-4, Osun-3, Benue-3, Nasarawa-3, Kwara-3, Ekiti-2, and Borno-1.

Globally, as of 3:18pm CEST, 19 June 2020, there had been 8,385,440 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 450,686 deaths, reported to WHO.