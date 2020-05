Nigeria Adds 313 new cases of #COVID19; total now 7839

Nigeria on Sunday added 313 new cases of Coronavirus cases, taking the country’s total to 7839.

Lagos led with 148, followed by the FCT with 36.

Other states’ figures were as follows: 27-Rivers, 19-Edo, 13, Kano, 12-Ogun, 11-Ebonyi, 8-Nasarawa, 8-Delta, 7-Oyo, 6-, Plateau, 5-Kaduna, 4-Kwara, 3-Akwa Ibom, 3-Bayelsa, 2-Niger, and 1-Anambra

NCDC said 2263 patients have been discharged, while the death toll had risen to 226.