Nigeria adds 242 new cases of #COVID19, as gap between Lagos, Kano Narrows

Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control on Monday confirmed 242 new cases of Covid-19 giving a total of 4641, but with a significant narrowing in the number of states reporting the incidence, and the gap between Lagos and Kano states.

Lagos, the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, led with 88 cases, but was closely followed by Kano with 64 cases. A spate of deaths in Kano, initially dubbed ‘mysterious deaths’ have been confirmed to be linked to the virus.

Only 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory reported new cases, according the NCDC. The figures for the others were as follows: 49-Katsina, 13-Kaduna, 9-Ogun, 6-Gombe, 4-Adamawa, 3-FCT, 1-Ondo, 1-Oyo, 1–Rivers, 1-Zamfara, 1-Borno, and 1-Bauchi.

NCDC said 902 patients have been treated and discharged, while the death toll has climbed to 150.