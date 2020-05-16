BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Nigeria Adds 176 new cases of #COVID19, as total climbs to 5621

by

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday confirmed 176 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the country, raising the total to 5621.

Lagos led with 95 cases, down from 179 it reported on Friday. It was followed by Oyo with 31 cases, and the Federal Capital Territory with 11.

Kano, which has featured prominently in recent weeks, did not report any case, according to the NCDC report.

Other states’ reports were as follows: 8-Niger, 8-Borno, 6-Jigawa, 4-Kaduna, 3-Anambra, 2-Edo, 2-Rivers, 2-Nasarawa, 2-Bauchi, 1-Benue, and 1-Zamfara.

A total of 1472 patients have been discharged, while the death toll rose to 176, NCDC said.

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Pregnant COVID-19 patient delivered of baby boy as Lagos…

Buhari receives Madagascar’s COVID-19 herbal drugs

Buhari receives samples of Madagascar’s COVID-19…

1 of 2,347