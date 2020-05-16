Nigeria Adds 176 new cases of #COVID19, as total climbs to 5621

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday confirmed 176 new cases of Covid-19 infection in the country, raising the total to 5621.

Lagos led with 95 cases, down from 179 it reported on Friday. It was followed by Oyo with 31 cases, and the Federal Capital Territory with 11.

Kano, which has featured prominently in recent weeks, did not report any case, according to the NCDC report.

Other states’ reports were as follows: 8-Niger, 8-Borno, 6-Jigawa, 4-Kaduna, 3-Anambra, 2-Edo, 2-Rivers, 2-Nasarawa, 2-Bauchi, 1-Benue, and 1-Zamfara.

A total of 1472 patients have been discharged, while the death toll rose to 176, NCDC said.