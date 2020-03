The number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria grew by 14 new cases Sunday evening ,taking the country’s total to 111, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control confirmed on its Twitter handle.

Of the new cases, 9 are in Lagos and 5 in the Federal Capital Territory, NCDC said.

It said that as at 09:30 pm 29th March there are 111 confirmed cases of Coronavirus reported in Nigeria, with one death.