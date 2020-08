New CAMA: Here are what Nigeria’s most significant business legislation implies

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday August 7 signed into law the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020. The new CAMA, now seen as Nigeria’s most significant business legislation in three decades introduces new provisions that promote ease of doing business and reduces regulatory hurdles. 1. Provision of single-member/shareholder companies – S.18(2) of the new…