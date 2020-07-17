NDDC crisis: Court restrains police, Akpabio from arresting, intimidating Joi Nunieh

The High Court of Rivers State has ordered the police and other security agencies not to arrest or detain Joi Nunieh, a former acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), pending determination of a case she has instituted to enforce her fundamental human right.

The court order which was issued by the High Court Judge, E. N. Thompson, of the High Court of Rivers State in the Port Harcourt Judicial Division, was signed by Patricia N. Victor-Nwoka, an assistant chief registrar (litigation).

The injunction came from suit number PHC/1128 FHR/2020, which is for enforcement of fundamental human right, with Joi Nunieh as applicant and Godswill Akpabio (minister of Niger Delta Ministry) as first respondent. Other respondents listed in the order include the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, the Directorate of State Security (DSS), the Inspector-General of Police, and the Nigeria Police Force.

The motion was moved by Sylvester Adaka on behalf of Nunieh while there was no response from the respondents. The order asked Akpabio and the security chiefs not to arrest, detain or harass Nunieh until the case is heard on July 27, 2020. The order also asked the security agents at her house to vacate.

Nunieh’s home on Macaulay Street in Old GRA in Port Harcourt was invaded in the early hours of Thursday by some 50 policemen said to come from the IG Unit and Mopol in Port Harcourt to arrest Nunieh who has been in a running battle with Akpabio.

Nunieh was to make appearance at the House of Representatives panel on Thursday to continue her submissions, but the police siege halted her movement. She was eventually rescued by Gov Nyesom Wike.

At the scene, the government sources said the police authorities denied knowledge of the invasion, but later in the day, the Rivers State police boss said the team was on official duty to arrest Nunieh. The police boss, Joseph Mukan, on Friday demanded that the governor should surrender Nunieh

Meanwhile, Nunieh on Friday testified before the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC investigating the alleged financial malfeasance and other activities of the Commission.

Nunieh, who joined the panel via Zoom, made grave allegations against Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta Affairs, whom she accused of contract scams and other corrupt practices in NDDC.