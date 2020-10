Lagos state government has announced the easing of the current curfew from 8pm to 6am starting from Monday October 26th.

“The curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed. Restriction time is now 8 pm to 6 am. Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses. Public schools remain shut till further notice,” he twitted.

All Public and Private Schools remain shut till further notice.