The Lagos State Government has announced another COVID-19 death. The state Ministry of Health via its Twitter handle, @LSMOH, said, “One COVID-19 death was recorded. This brings to seven, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos State”.

The state Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi, identified the victim as a 63-year-old male, who had no history of travel or contact with any confirmed case. Details later…