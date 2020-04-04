Lagos records first Coronavirus-related death

Lagos State, which has the highest number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria, has recorded the first death of a patient of the disease, the commissioner for health has announced.
“I regret to announce the first #COVID19-related death in Lagos state,” Akin Abayomi announced this Saturday morning on Twitter at 8:14 am.
Nigeria had confirmed 210 cases of Coronavirus by late Friday, April 3, with four deaths and 25 discharged, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
Abayomi said the deceased was 55-year-old Nigerian male who lived in Holland but returned to Lagos 2 weeks ago.
He had a kidney transplant 7 years ago and was also diabetic.
