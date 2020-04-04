Lagos records first Coronavirus-related death

Lagos State, which has the highest number of Coronavirus cases in Nigeria, has recorded the first death of a patient of the disease, the commissioner for health has announced.

“I regret to announce the first #COVID19-related death in Lagos state,” Akin Abayomi announced this Saturday morning on Twitter at 8:14 am.

Nigeria had confirmed 210 cases of Coronavirus by late Friday, April 3, with four deaths and 25 discharged, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Abayomi said the deceased was 55-year-old Nigerian male who lived in Holland but returned to Lagos 2 weeks ago.

He had a kidney transplant 7 years ago and was also diabetic.

He did not provide full account of his travel history or medical circumstances to the attending doctors in keeping with global trend and to enable guided treatment for #COVID19 related vulnerability due to severe underlying ill-health.

He, however, demonstrated some signs of an upper respiratory chest infection.

He later tested positive for #COVID19 but died early hours of April 3, 2020 from a cardiac arrest.