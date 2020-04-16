Lagos discharges 5 more Covid-19 patients 

Sanwo-Olu directs police, others to provide security as Lagos sets for lockdown in hours Share Five more patients comprising three females and two males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba, Lagos to reunite with the society. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this via his twitter handle on Thursday, said all the five patients tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19. “This brings to 90, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities,” Sanwo-Olu added. He, therefore, appealled to the residents of the state to stay at home, practice ssocial distancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene. Share FacebookTwitterLinkedinWhatsAppEmail
