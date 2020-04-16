Lagos discharges 5 more Covid-19 patients 

Five more patients comprising three females and two males, have been discharged from the Mainland Infectious Diseases Hospital, Yaba, Lagos to reunite with the society.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who announced this via his twitter handle on Thursday, said all the five patients tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“This brings to 90, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities,” Sanwo-Olu added.

He, therefore, appealled to the residents of the state to stay at home, practice ssocial distancing and observe the highest possible personal and hand hygiene.