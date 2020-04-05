Lagos discharges 5 more Coronavirus patients as one dies

Five more patients of the Coronavirus have been discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos, bringing to 30 the number of recoveries since the index case in Lagos, in February this year.

However, a 36-year-old patient infected with coronavirus died in a private facility on Sunday, bringing the number of deaths in Lagos to two, just as confirmed people with the disease in the state is now 113.

“Today, I am happy to inform you that five more patients comprising two males and three females including a 10-year-girl have consecutively tested negative twice to COVID-19 and have been discharged to reunite with their families.

“It is however sad that the state has recorded another death, bringing to two the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Lagos State,” Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday.

The governor said although there are strong indications that the state is winning the battle against the killer virus, there is a need to remain steadfast and aggressive to curtail the spread.

He added that the result of tests conducted on the recovered patients showed they pose no threat to the community.

Against this background, he advised Lagosians against stigmatising the discharged patients as this act could bring feelings of shame, hopelessness and despair. “We need to do all we can to support them in whatever form to get over the memories as soon as possible.”

Sanwo-Olu thanked frontline health workers taking care of the patients, members of the Lagos State Health and the Emergency Operation Centre for their kindness and flexibility in managing the patients and checking the spread of the disease.

He assured that Lagos State will continue to do the needful in terms of responding to emergencies in an effort to ensure the health and wellbeing of our people.

“We will do our best to make sure that other patients at the facility receive the best of care and attention so that they can return home to join their families and the community soonest.”

He encouraged the residents of the state to continue to observe the social distancing directive and shun the temptation to breach the presidential restriction that has been placed on Lagos as a measure to contain the spread of the virus.

He advised: “You should regularly and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and clean running water and where water is not readily available, an alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used.”