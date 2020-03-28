In Nigeria, cost of one lawmaker’s official car can buy 3 ventilators 

With the surge in the number of reported coronavirus cases raising serious concerns on countries’ preparedness in containing the disease, many Nigerians have questioned the rationale for the country’s lawmakers to embark on purchases and distribution of exotic vehicles at this critical time. Instead of addressing the global scourge, members of the country’s house of representatives and the senate had last month chose to order 400 luxury Toyota Camry 2020 Edition vehicles.

Nigeria currently has less than 400 ventilators instead of an estimated 40,000 units of ventilators required by the authorities concerned to fight the virus. At the rate of $30,000, each lawmakers Toyota Camry can conveniently buy 3 ventilators.

It is estimated that, the total amount of money approved for the purchase of these top-of-the-range vehicles which members of the national assembly will convert to their personal vehicles after four years can buy 1,200 units of ventilators which can go a long in saving the lives of the citizens.