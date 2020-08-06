BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Hope rises for e-voting as INEC introduces election result viewing portal

...Threatens to sanction parties, candidates fueling crisis in Edo, Ondo

by

The coast is getting clearer for Nigeria to attain the much-talked-about and much-anticipated electronic voting which many believe would improve the credibility of the country’s electoral process. This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has introduced a dedicated public portal, the INEC RESULT VIEWING (IReV) that will enable Nigerians to view Polling Unit…

Join the BusinessDay Inner Circle to read exclusives and gain insights for N1000/month

SUBSCRIBE

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments are closed.

You might also like More from author