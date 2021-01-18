Heirs Holdings’ $1.1bn OML 17 deal a vote of confidence in Nigerian economy

The investment of over $1 billion by Heirs Holding’s in the acquisition of the strategic OML 17 from Shell, ENI and Total has been described by analysts as a positive affirmation of confidence in the robustness of the Nigerian economy. At a time of increased pessimism globally and in Nigeria, the deal shines a welcome…

