Gambari resumes work as new Chief of Staff to the President

President Muhammadu Buhari’s new Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, has resumed work early on Wednesday and was received on arrival at the Presidential Villa by Senior Presidency officials including the Director of Protocol, Yakubu Ahmed and the Permanent Secretary State House, Tijani Umar.

Others include the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs, Office of the Vice President,

Abdullahi Gwari, as well as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Mallam Garuba Shehu, who all ushered him into the Aso Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Details coming…