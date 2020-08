From US to Eurozone, now U.K, virus spurs record GDP slump in Q2

The Great Lockdown is now single-handedly responsible for what could possibly be the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s with far worse economic implications than the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. Advanced economies from the Eurozone to the US and more recently, the U.K, have slipped into COVID-19 induced recessions in…