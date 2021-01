Global rating agency, Fitch, sees the external reserves of Africa’s biggest economy rising to $42 billion by the end of 2021, the highest since September 2019, courtesy of a projected average oil price of $53 per barrel. That would come as a positive development as it will give the CBN legroom to intervene in the…

