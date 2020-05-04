FG receives over $311m Abacha recovered assets from US

The Federal government has received approximately $311,797,866.11 of the Abacha assets repatriated from the United States and the Bailiwick of Jersey.

Attorney-General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami confirmed receipt of the funds in a press statement issued by his media aide, Umar Jibrilu Gwandu.

According to Malami, the amount increased significantly from over

$308million mentioned in earlier in February, due to the interest that accrued from 3rd February, 2020 to 28th April, 2020 when the fund was transferred to the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The litigation process for the return of these assets titled “Abacha III” commenced in 2014 while the diplomatic process that

culminated into the signing of the Asset Return Agreement on 3rd

February, 2020 by the Governments of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,

United States of America and the Bailiwick of Jersey commenced in 2018.

“This Agreement is based on international law and cooperation measures

that sets out the procedures for the repatriation, transfer,

disposition and management of the assets,” he said.

Accotding to him, “The recovery effort further consolidates on the established record of

the administration of president Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal

Government which has a history of recovery of $322m from Switzerland

in 2018 which is being transparently and judiciously deployed in supporting indigent Nigerians as specified in the agreement signed with the Switzerland and the World Bank.”

Malami who led the negotiation team noted that the Tripartite Agreement and the process towards the implementation represents a major watershed in

International Asset Recovery and Repatriation as it seeks to provide benefit to the victims of corruption.

In line with the 2020 Asset Return Agreement, the fund has been transferred to a Central Bank of Nigeria Asset Recovery designated

account and would be paid to the National Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) within the next fourteen days, which is responsible for the management and execution of the projects to which

the funds will be applied, the Minister stated.

Malami reiterated government committment to to deploy the assets

to support and assist in expediting the construction of three major infrastructure projects across Nigeria, namely: Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Abuja – Kano Road, as well as the Second Niger Bridge.

He said, the government is in the process of establishing a Project Monitoring Team to oversee the implementation

of the projects and report regularly on progress made to the public.

To ensure transparent management of the returned assets, the Nigerian

government will also engage a Civil Society Organisation, which has

combined expertise in substantial infrastructure projects, civil

engineering, anti-corruption compliance, anti-human trafficking compliance, and procurement to provide additional monitoring and

oversight.

The process for the engagement of the CSO monitor has already commence, he added.

BusinessDay recalls that the recovered funds were laundered through the

U.S. banking system and then held in bank accounts in the Bailiwick of

Jersey.

In 2014, a U.S. Federal Court in Washington D.C. forfeited the

money as property involved in the illicit laundering of the proceeds of corruption arising in Nigeria during the period from 1993 to 1998

when General Abacha was Head of State.

In 2017, the FRN filed a case

in the Bailiwick of Jersey to assert its authority as the owner of these funds and as the victim of the action of General Abacha.

Malami urged for greater cooperation and mutual respect amongst countries in the implementation of expeditious cooperation measures already set out in the United Nations Convention Against Corruption and in the implementation of the Global Forum on Asset Recovery (GFAR) principles on the repatriation of stolen assets.

He then assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would ensure

that the returned assets are transparently managed.