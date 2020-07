The federal government has announced that 11 more airports are now open for domestic flight operations. Few weeks ago, the federal government announced the opening of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport for domestic operations. The re-opening of these airports are coming four months after…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE