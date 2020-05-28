Edo poll: In show of acceptability, Abuja group obtains forms for Obaseki

An Abuja-based group on Wednesday purchased expression of interest and nomination forms for Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election slated for June 22.

The group, Obaseki Mandate Forum (FCT), said the purchase of the forms, costing N22.5 million, represents the buy-in and acceptability of majority of Edo people, both at home and in diaspora, who tasked themselves to ensure that their mandate is secured in the candidature of Obaseki for the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

Obaseki is aspiring for a second term as Edo State governor on the platform of the APC.

Speaking through Nathaniel Momoh, its chairman, the group told journalists that the forms further signpost the will of the people and defeat of any kind of imposition plotted or being plotted against the Edo people who have spoken with one voice and have decided to entrust their mandate in the hardworking incumbent governor to continue with his developmental strides.

“If almost all previous governors of the state have enjoyed a second term, some of them despite their not too impressive performance in office, it will be a travesty of justice, a mockery of equity and fairness to deny a man whose tenure has touched every community in the state,” the group said.

“For us therefore, it is a momentous event as loyal party members, and lovers of good governance to join the moving train to deliver His Excellency, Governor, Godwin Obaseki on this four plus four (4 + 4) project,” it said.

The group said the choice of Obaseki is not just an APC project but also the project of “the market woman in Uselu Market, the trader in Aviele, Council of Chiefs in Ososo, the 18 years and above student in Owan, the fruit trader in Iruekpen, the meat seller in Agenebode, that palmwine tapper in Esan, the cassava farmer in Ikpeshi, and many others who stood solidly behind His Excellency”.

Earlier on Wednesday, Obaseki, who is contending for the 2020 governorship ticket of the APC with Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his former rival at the 2016 Edo governorship election, said he would emerge as the governorship candidate of the APC in Edo State irrespective of the method of primary election the party adopts.

The governor said with God’s intervention his victory as the party’s candidate is unstoppable, whether the political party adopts the direct or indirect method of primary election during its governorship primary election slated for June 22.

“It doesn’t matter whether direct or indirect, I will win because I am on ground and we know what we have done; we know the amount of work we have done for our people in Edo,” Obaseki said in an interview on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television breakfast show, monitored by BusinessDay in Benin City.

“My party is a lawful party and I believe they will follow the constitution. If they do that, we should not have any problem,” he said.

The governor said he and his government have always canvassed for peace in Edo State and that there are no issues that cannot be resolved under democracy.

“I worked for eight years behind the scene to develop Edo State before I became the governor. I am not a violent person and I am confident that the way I got into power is the same way I will return,” Obaseki said.

“As long as he (God) is alive, and wants me to continue, then I will. No man can stop me, power comes from God. It does not matter whether it is direct or indirect primary election, I will win,” he said.

Obaseki, who said the primary election should be conducted in line with the party’s constitution, noted that if the rules are followed and the election is conducted orderly and properly, he was sure of getting the party’s ticket.

“For us, the issue is doing things properly following the rules and laid-down constitution of the party. We just have to be organised and do things properly,” the governor said.

“What I am concerned about is bloodshed; I don’t think elections should lead to violence and bloodshed and that’s what I am more concerned about. I am more concerned about protecting the people, livelihoods and lives,” he said.