Edo PDP leaders, NEC okay Obaseki for Thursday’s primary

Leaders of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in the three senatorial districts in Edo State, have thrown their weights behind the candidacy of the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, who is seeking re-election under the party.

A statement signed by all senatorial leaders including former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion, Tom Ikimi, Senator Urhoghide, HE Ogiadome, etcetera, and running as advertorial in some local and national television stations, urged chieftains, supporters and party faithfuls to jointly work hard for the landslide victory of Obaseki through delegates at the party primaries scheduled to hold on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

In the same vein, the party (PDP) national leadership comprising of PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus and all members of the National Executive Committee, NEC, as well as critical stakeholders gave credence and approval to the waiver granted Obaseki in line with the powers vested in NEC by the party’s constitution.

The party’s NEC therefore appealed to Ogbeide-Ihama Omoregie, Kenneth Imasuagbon and other aggrieved aspirants to discontinue all legal actions and cooperate with internal reconciliation structures put in place at national and state levels of the party.

Other critical stakeholders of the party, outside Edo State, who applauded the waiver granted Obaseki included; the Chairman of PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, South-South PDP Governors Forum Chairman, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel and Rivers State Governor, Barrister Weysom Wike and others.

The said the NEC and leaders of the party in Edo State, have concluded plans to ensure that Governor Obaseki grabs the party’s governorship ticket on Thursday through a free, fair and transparent process, so as to fly the party’s flag in the September governorship election in the State.