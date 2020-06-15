Edo Guber: Obaseki meets two PDP governors, national officers

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State made an unannounced visit to Akwa Ibom State Sunday evening to hold consultations with Governor Udom Emmanuel at Government House, Uyo

He also consulted Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike as well as senior officials of the PDP.

It is believed the consultations are meant to pave the way for Obaseki’s grand entry into the PDP and to ensure he gets a platform to contest the Edo gubernatorial election in September.

Obaseki fell out with his predecessor and national chairman of the ruling APC Adams Oshiomhole and unsurprisingly the governor was disqualified from contesting the party’s primaries.

Governors of the APC have been angling to meet President Muhammadu Buhari to seek his intervention to end the crisis now engulfing the party.

Onaseki’s supporters say when he formally leaves APC the governor will be moving with 18 local government chairmen in the state.

This could set the stage for a gruelling gubernatorial election between APC and the PDP which again demonstrated its popularity by winning last year’s presidential poll in Edo state.