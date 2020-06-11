Edo APC alleges ploy by Oshiomhole to gift state to opposition, insists on indirect primary

Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has decried what it described as deliberate attempts by Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the party, to continuously cause crisis in the party so as to whittle its chances in the forthcoming governorship election.

Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Joseph Osagiede, publicity secretary of the party, called on the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and the presidency to rein in Oshiomhole and stop him from gifting Edo to the opposition, alleging that the national chairman did same in Zamfara, Rivers and Bayelsa, among other states.

Osagiede described Governor Godwin Obaseki as the best man for the job on account of his massive infrastructural and developmental strides in the state, saying the governor has performed beyond the expectations of his predecessor and the entirety of Edo people and would be re-elected.

“If Oshiomhole himself doesn’t think Governor Obaseki will win, he won’t be fighting this much. He knows that Governor Obaseki has won the heart of over 99 percent of Edolites,” Osagiede said.

“Oshiomhole knows that Obaseki has worked even beyond his own imagination and beyond the expectations of Edo people. He knows that the man can’t be accused of corruption, negligence, or being parochial and sectional in his developmental strides. He knows Obaseki is not tribalistic or nepotistic. Oshiomhole knows that the incumbent governor is upright and articulate,” he said.

The publicity secretary described as sheer madness the alleged relocation of the Edo APC Secretariat in Benin City by the national chairman, noting that the national chairman has no locus standi to do so.

“So you can see that it is a deliberate plot to create anarchy and confusion in the state and make the authorities consider calling for a state of emergency in Edo. That’s his game plan. In fact, that is anti-party activity for which the National Executive Committee should meet and expel him from the party,” he said.

He reiterated that the APC in the state has not indicated any intention to relocate its secretariat, insisting the secretariat remains at No. 59, Airport Road, Benin City.

“Our party chairman remains intact, Governor Godwin Obaseki remains the leader of the party in the state and the State Executive Committee remains intact. Really, we don’t know what he is fighting for if not his selfish interest,” Osagiede added.

Explaining the party’s choice of indirect over the direct mode of primary in the state, he noted that they were very mindful of the health and wellbeing of the people knowing that the office of ‘the governor’ is not worth the blood of any Edolite amid growing worry over community spread of the coronavirus (COVID -19).

“The plan, with the support of the state government, is to bring the party’s statutory delegates to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, run temperature tests for all delegates, and allow them cast their ballot while ensuring strict compliance with the compulsory use of facemasks and other precautionary measures, including social distancing, hand washing and the use of sanitisers, under very hygienic conditions, after which there will be proper fumigation/sanitisation of the facility,” Osagiede said.

“But because some insensitive and irrational politicians in the state know that this mode of election doesn’t give room for rigging, falsification, and manipulation, they are kicking against it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Edo State chapter of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has endorsed Governor Obaseki’s re-election bid, citing the governor’s laudable agriprenuer programme and other farmer-friendly policies, which have transformed the state’s agricultural sector.

The executives of the association and other commodity heads reached the agreement to endorse the governor for transforming the agricultural sector and creating enabling environment for farmers to thrive in the past three and a half years, Emmanuel Ighodefeyi Odigie, chairman, Edo State chapter of AFAN, told journalists in Benin City.

“We don’t believe in giving money; we believe in partnership, which the governor also believes in. His Excellency has given our children a good future. We can see infrastructure and good edifices everywhere. The new civil service building, judiciary building, the ongoing Ossiomo electricity power project and other numerous projects being executed are worth celebrating,” Odigie said.

“On behalf of all the commodity group heads, we want to say that we are 100 percent in support of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid,” he said.

Others present at the meeting include Imasogie Oluwatoyin, Edo State publicity director, AFAN, Odion Ugiagbe, president of Rice Farmers, Jones Osagiobare, acting chairman, National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NNFAN), and Peter Osagiede, representative of Edo State chapter of Oil Palm Growers Association.

Also, against the backdrop of doubts over the authenticity of Obaseki’s university certificate, the management of the University of Ibadan has confirmed that the governor graduated from the institution.

The university made this known in a press statement by its registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi, on Wednesday.

“Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, graduated from the University of Ibadan where he studied Classics. Obaseki gained admission to the university in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division. Records of his admission and graduation are intact in the archives of the university,” the statement said.