Don’t violate human rights enforcing lockdown, Sanwo-Olu charges security operatives

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has charged security operatives out on the streets to enforce the lockdown order not to violate citizens’ rights.

President Muhammadu Buhari imposed the lockdown on Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, during a national broadcast on Sunday, to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown which took effect from 11pm of Monday, March 30, will last for 14 days. In Ogun State, the lockdown will now start on Friday.

Sanwo-Olu at a meeting with commanders of all security agencies including the police, army, navy and Department of State Security (DSS), said those deployed to enforce the stay-at-home order must show high level of professionalism.

He specifically cautioned against high-handedness that could lead to violation of human rights of residents.

Meanwhile, Hakeem Odumosu, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Lagos command, has said that the presidential directive would be enforced to the letter, stressing also that commanders of each security agency had resolved to comply with the governor’s entreaty.

According to Odumosu, the enforcement of the restriction order would be executed with human face, but pleaded with residents and inter-state commuters to exercise self-compliance with the directive.

“The enforcement of the restrictions and all directives will be done with human face. We want to appeal to members of the public that what matters most is self-compliance. They must try as much as possible to comply voluntarily to the laid down regulations, so that we can collectively defeat the pandemic.”

The CP said those exempted in the presidential directive would be allowed to move unhindered at any time of the day in the containment period, but added that the exemption was not blanket.

Odumosu said some other professionals and government officials on essential duties would also be allowed to move, but said their leadership must obtain clearance from security agencies before sending out staff to work.