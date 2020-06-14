Despite disqualification, APC Governors make frantic efforts to save Obaseki

Despite the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting the June 22 Edo Governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governors elected under the party are still making frantic efforts to ensure that the decision is reversed.

The APC Governors under the auspices of Progressives Governors Forum ( PGF) which Obaseki is a member met at the weekend and agreed to intervene in the current crisis rocking APC in Edo and Ondo states ahead of the Governorship elections.

PGF in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday in Abuja and signed by its Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, said the governors have “collectively agreed to work to ensure strengthening fair and democratic internal party mechanism for the selection of party candidates in all elections, especially in respect of Edo and Ondo states 2020 Governorship elections.”

“Progressive Governors held an emergency teleconference meeting on Saturday, June 13, 2020 and unanimously reaffirmed the commitment of all Progressive Governors to work for the unity of our party. Forum members are confident that the party will resolve all current challenges and emerge stronger emerge stronger”, the statement added.

A source close to one of the governors who attended the meeting hinted revealed that most of the APC Governors were not happy about some of the decisions taken so far by the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“I know there are several engagements still going on to resolve some of the controversial steps taken by the APC NWC. We might likely see reversal of some of these decisions because the feelings is that NWC does not have power to do some of the things they did regarding Edo. So, they governors are still engaging with all the concern stakeholders,” the source who pleaded anonymity said.

APC NWC on Saturday affirmed the disqualification of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Chris Ogiemwonyi and Matthew Iduoriyekemwen who were earlier disqualified by the screening panel over discrepancies in documents they submitted to the panel.