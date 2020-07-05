Despite 99% awareness, Nigerians still ignorant of COVID-19 – NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says it has achieved 99% awareness creation on COVID-19, but decried that Nigerians are still widely ignorant of the deadly virus and compliance to the preventive measures across the country has been low.

Yahaya Disu, head of Risk Communications, NCDC who said this on twitter while sharing insights on the increase in the numbers, saying that perception survey conducted showed a general poor perception of threat posed by COVID-19 and low efficacy of control measures.

He said the centre adopted a science-based, data-driven and dynamic messaging strategy while also relies on weekly opinion polls by partners to assess level of awareness/compliance and identify barriers to compliance with guidelines.

Disu informed that further research is ongoing to understand and address the factors contributing to the poor perception and that the centre is intensifying risk communication and community engagement in the 21 LGAs contributing the highest burden of COVID-19 in the country, over 60% of cases.

He also informed that the NCDC will be focusing on sensitisation of community influencers who can speak out of personal conviction to improve effectiveness of its messaging.

Disu added that the NCDC also shifted its focus to supporting state capacity of the states and LGAs to adapt messages to reflect local peculiarities.

“Our messaging has evolved from theme-based to people-based, combining both facts and the concerns/feelings of the people,” he said.

H acknowledged that partners have supported risk communication through capacity building, community sensitisation, mobile services, airing of jingles and printing of IEC materials.

Giving further insight on how the NCDC has provided information that helps Nigerians make the right decision during the COVID19 pandemic, Disu said the centre has conducted training for state communication teams across the country, national/state MDAs as well as traditional/religious leaders on risk communication and community engagement for COVID-19

“We have developed guidance addressing different activities and populations including guidelines for social distancing and use of face masks and advisories for pregnant women and vulnerable groups

“These are shared across our various media platforms. Additionally, we are actively engaging members of the media nationwide including community radio and Television stations to disseminate accurate information in local languages to different audiences,” he added.