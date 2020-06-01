Dangote wins World Travel Market award with CNN commercial

Barely a week after emerging the most admired brand in Africa, the pan-African conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), has won yet another award through its television commercial on the Cable Network News (CNN) detailing its business processes.

The award, dubbed “Most Compelling Agency Story” by the World Travel Market (WTM), was won with the ‘Farm to Table’ commercial, which detailed the process of food metamorphosis from the farm as raw material to final process as food on the tables at home.

The commercial, which is part of the ‘Touching Lives’ documentary aired weekly on CNN, was shot by the CNN International Commercial to show how Dangote, through its businesses, have been touching the lives of the people in more than one way.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that Dangote Industries and CNN International Commercial are the winners of the WTM Africa Awards for the ‘Most Compelling Agency Story’,” Varshmi Arasalingam, CNN International Commercial account executive, said.

“The organisers had entered us into this category additionally, for which this is certainly a proud moment for the entire team. This award recognises our powerful storytelling capabilities, affirming that the Touching Lives Farm To Table campaign holds a prominent socio-economic impact for which Dangote Industries continues to empower and improve the lives of people in Africa,” Arasalingam said.

Anthony Chiejina, DIL Group chief branding and corporate communications officer, in his comment on the award said the management was delighted and the award only shows that the company is living up to its billing as the most diversified conglomerate in Africa.

He said the commercial shot by CNN, which has won the award, depicted the businesses of the company and gave vent to “how we arrive at our mission statement of meeting the expectation of the people by providing for their basic needs”.

“It simply demonstrates how it starts from the farm through which our people are engaged in every process before it gets to table at home,” Chiejina said.

WTM, in explaining the award, said in winning the ‘Most Compelling Agency Story’, marketing and effective PR campaign in tourism industry requires exceptional expertise to effectively execute campaigns with the right story to the right people.

“Dangote Industries is one the most diversified business conglomerates in Africa, with multiple entities impacting the daily lives of most of the continent’s population. The company provides the population with employment opportunities that are also self-sustaining through basic needs, such as food, cement, construction, agriculture, and technology,” WTM said.

“Through a branded content production, CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) wanted to showcase Dangote Industries empowering Africans through employment and self-sufficient opportunities. Filmed and produced by CNNIC’s award-winning branded content studio Create, the campaign promotes Nigeria and the wider continent through the stories of real people, and focuses on the connections people have with each other, be it in their work and daily lives.

“The character-driven story helps to change perceptions and encourage global audiences to visit Nigeria (and the African continent more generally) so they can experience and understand its culture and hospitality.

“It also shows that we should not look at the travel and tourism as a narrow sector, but instead view it as part of a larger socio-economic project. In this way, travel and tourism can empower and improve the lives of people in Africa – and all over the world – a goal Dangote is dedicated to realising.”