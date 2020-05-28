COVID19: Nigeria’s new cases decline to 182; total 8915

Nigeria on Thursday reported 182 new cases of the Coronavirus infections, raising the country’s total to 8915.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said a total of 2592 patients had been discharged while 259 had died from the virus.

Of the new cases, Lagos still led with 111 cases, followed by the FCT with 16.

Other states and their figures were as follows: Akwa Ibom-10; Oyo-8; Kaduna-6; Delta-6; Rivers-5; Ogun-4; Ebonyi-4; Kano-3; Plateau-2; Gombe-2; Kebbi-1; Kwara-2; Bauchi-1, and Borno-1.

As of 6:45pm CEST, 28 May 2020, there were 5,596,550 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 353,373 deaths, globally, that had been reported to WHO.

Africa had 89,592 cases, according to the WHO.