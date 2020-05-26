COVID-19: Nigeria’s cases rise by 276 to 8344

Nigeria recorded 276 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as the country’s total infection rose to 8344.

The country has conducted a total of 46,803 tests according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)

Of the new cases 161 were in Lagos, Rivers-36, Edo-27, Kaduna-19, Nasarawa-10, Oyo-6, Kano-4, Delta-3, Ebonyi-3, Gombe-2, Ogun-1, Ondo-1, Borno-1, Abia-1and Bauchi-1.

The country reported 16 new COVID-19-related deaths with 24 hours, taking the total to 249, while 2385 patients have recovered.

Nigeria’s most industrialized State, Lagos has the highest numbers of infections in the country and as an epicenter, accounts for nearly 40 percent of the national numbers.

According to the latest figures published by Johns Hopkins University, as at 9:00 pm on Tuesday 5,549,131 cases had been detected worldwide, with 348,224 deaths and 2,269,868 people now recovered.

Nigeria has seen a slightly higher death rate from COVID-19 among other Africa countries so far due to the widespread presence of pre-existing medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma and obesity, experts say.