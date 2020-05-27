COVID-19: Nigeria records 389 new cases, as total infections rise to 8733

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria increased by 389 to 8733 on Wednesday, data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control showed.

The reported death toll rose to 254, as five people were confirmed dead within 24 hours, the centre said.

Of the new cases, 256 were in Lagos, Katsina-23, Edo-22, Rivers-14, Kano-13, Adamawa-11, Akwa Ibom-11, Kaduna-7, Kwara-6, Nasarawa-6, Gombe-2, Plateau-2, Abia-2, Delta-2, Benue-2, Niger-2, Kogi-2, Oyo-2, Imo-1, Borno-1, Ogun-1 and Anambra-1.

NCDC said 2501 patients have recovered from the infection, while the number of states, including FCT that have reported at least one confirmed case is still 35 (34 states + FCT)

The country has so far tested 48,544 persons since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the centre.

Meanwhile, the he Minister of State for Health Sen. Olorunnimbe Mamora has said Nigeria has a total of 112 treatment and isolation centres with 5,324 beds as part of the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He made this known during the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 daily press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

He added that only five states, including the FCT, have at least 300 beds as prescribed for isolation and treatment, while 21 states have less than 100-bed spaces.

“As the number of confirmed cases increases, there is an urgent need to expand our treatment centres across the country,” the minister said.