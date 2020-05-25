COVID-19: Nigeria records 229 new cases as total rises to 8068

Nigeria’s coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Monday increased to 8068 with 229 new infections recorded.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country has recorded the increase in 15 states, taking the number of recoveries to 2311

Of the 229 new cases, 90 were in Lagos, Katsina-27, Imo-26, Kano-23, FCT-14, Plateau-12, Ogun-9, Delta-7, Borno-5, Rivers-5, Oyo-4, Gombe-3, Osun-2, Anambra-1 and Bayelsa-1.

“Twelve people were confirmed dead within 24 hours. The total number of 233 deaths have been recorded as a result of the virus,” said NCDC.

Nigeria has so far tested 45,683 persons since the beginning of the pandemic.

No new state recorded a confirmed COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours. The total number of states including FCT that have reported at least one confirmed case in Nigeria is still 35 (34 states + FCT), according to the NCDC.

Globally, 5,204,508 cases have been recorded, with about 337,689 deaths and 213 countries and territories are affected.

In Africa, there are more than 111,000 confirmed cases with 345,001 recoveries, 3,354 deaths and 63,457 active cases.

The top five Africa countries with numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 are South Africa, having 22,583, Egypt – 17,265, Algeria – 8,306, Nigeria – 8068, and Morocco – 7,433.