COVID-19: Nigeria dismisses lockdown news, says expecting 10m doses of vaccines

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Thursday dismissed as “fake” news of another lockdown, alleged to have emanated from the office of the national coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Sani Aliyu. The national coordinator, in a video statement on the platform of the PTF, said the task force “is aware of the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly subscribe now Already a subsriber? Login