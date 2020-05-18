COVID-19: Buhari meets Fayemi, others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with Governors Forum Chairman and Governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi at the Presidential Villa, Abuja

The meeting with the State Governors was also attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF and Chairman Presidential Task Force, Boss Mustapha and new Chief of Staff Ibrahim Gambari

Although details of the meeting which was still on as at the time of filing this report were not available, Villa sources said it is not unconnected with the expected nationwide broadcast were the President is expected to unveil the next action in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

The presence of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami at the meeting indicates the need to cover all legal implications of whatever actions the President will unveil.

This is coming on the heels of expectations of a possible nationwide broadcast following the expiration of the two weeks ease of lockdown regulations which commenced on the 4th of May.

Businessday gathered that the meeting is being used to review the report submitted by the Presidential Task Force on Coroñavirus response headed by Boss Mustapha.

The outcome of the meeting is also expectedly going to shape future government response decisions and actions on the Coronavirus war , going forward.

Details later