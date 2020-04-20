Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms 38 new cases as number increases to 665

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced in a tweet that 38 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in country. 
A breakdown of the new cases show ; 23 in Kano, 5 in Gombe, 3 in Kaduna, 2 each in Borno and Abia, and 1 each in FCT, Sokoto and Ekiti.

 

As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria, NCDC said in a tweet.

According to NCDC, 188 infected people have recovered and have been discharged while the number of fatalities recorded from coronavirus-related complications increased to 22.

 

A breakdown of all the cases shows:

 

Lagos-376
FCT-89
Kano-59
Osun-20
Oyo-16
Edo-15
Ogun-12
Kwara-9
Katsina-12
Bauchi-7
Kaduna-9
Akwa Ibom-9
Delta-4
Ekiti-4
Ondo-3
Enugu-2
Rivers-2
Niger-2
Benue-1
Anambra-1
Borno-3
Jigawa-2
Abia-2
Gombe-5
Sokoto-1

 

