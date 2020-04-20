Coronavirus: Nigeria confirms 38 new cases as number increases to 665

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced in a tweet that 38 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in country.

A breakdown of the new cases show ; 23 in Kano, 5 in Gombe, 3 in Kaduna, 2 each in Borno and Abia, and 1 each in FCT, Sokoto and Ekiti.

As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria, NCDC said in a tweet.

According to NCDC, 188 infected people have recovered and have been discharged while the number of fatalities recorded from coronavirus-related complications increased to 22.

Thirty-eight new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 23 in Kano

5 in Gombe

3 in Kaduna

2 in Borno

2 in Abia

1 in FCT

1 in Sokoto

1 in Ekiti As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 188

Deaths: 22 pic.twitter.com/k354y8KS0W — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 20, 2020

A breakdown of all the cases shows:

Lagos-376

FCT-89

Kano-59

Osun-20

Oyo-16

Edo-15

Ogun-12

Kwara-9

Katsina-12

Bauchi-7

Kaduna-9

Akwa Ibom-9

Delta-4

Ekiti-4

Ondo-3

Enugu-2

Rivers-2

Niger-2

Benue-1

Anambra-1

Borno-3

Jigawa-2

Abia-2

Gombe-5

Sokoto-1