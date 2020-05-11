BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

LEAD STORYCoronavirus

Coronavirus: Nigeria adds 248 new cases, as total rises to 4399

by

Nigeria on Sunday added 248 new cases of coronavirus infections, taking the country’s reported total to 4399.

Lagos retained its first position with 81 cases, while Jigawa followed with 35, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Other states’ figures were as follows: 26-Borno, 26-Kano, 20-Bauchi, 13-FCT, 12-Edo, 10-Sokoto, 7-Zamfara, 4-Kwara, 4-Kebbi, 2-Gombe, 2-Taraba, 2-Ogun, 2-Ekiti, 1-Osun, and 1-Bayelsa.

NCDC said that 778 had been discharged, while 143 have died.

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Dangote Cement donates patrol cars to Ogun Security Trust…

Investment in medical surveillance, manufacturing capacity…

COVID-19: Sahara Group Highlights Critical Role of…

1 of 1,481