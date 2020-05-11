Coronavirus: Nigeria adds 248 new cases, as total rises to 4399

Nigeria on Sunday added 248 new cases of coronavirus infections, taking the country’s reported total to 4399.

Lagos retained its first position with 81 cases, while Jigawa followed with 35, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Other states’ figures were as follows: 26-Borno, 26-Kano, 20-Bauchi, 13-FCT, 12-Edo, 10-Sokoto, 7-Zamfara, 4-Kwara, 4-Kebbi, 2-Gombe, 2-Taraba, 2-Ogun, 2-Ekiti, 1-Osun, and 1-Bayelsa.

NCDC said that 778 had been discharged, while 143 have died.