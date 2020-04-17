Coronavirus deaths surge to 17 as Nigeria record 493 confirmed cases

The number Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria has soared to 493 in Nigeria after 51 new infections were recorded on Friday.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control made this known via its Twitter handle.

It also announced that the number of fatalities recorded from coronavirus-related complications had increased 17.

According to the centre, “Fifty-one new cases of #COVID19 have been reported: 32 in Lagos, six in Kano, five in Kwara, two in FCT, two in Oyo, two in Katsina, one in Ogun, one in Ekiti.”

Discharged: 159

Deaths: 17

Details;

Lagos- 283

FCT- 69

Kano- 27

Osun- 20

Edo- 15

Oyo- 15

Ogun- 10

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Delta- 4

Ondo- 3

Ekiti- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1