The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has suspended foreign exchange sales to the Bureau De Change (BDC) operators until further notice.

The CBN said this in a letter dated March 25, 2020, to the president of the Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON).

This follows the government’s directive to restrict gatherings to not more than 20 persons aimed at reducing person-to-person contact and curb the transmission of the Covid-19.