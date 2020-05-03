BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

LEAD STORYBreaking News

CBN, Bankers’ Committee suspend layoffs in banks

by
CBN scraps business plan as loan requirement for N50bn Covid-19 fund
CBN scraps business plan as loan requirement for N50bn Covid-19 fund

The Central Bank of Nigeria and the  Bankers’ Committee have agreed that there will be no layoffs in the banking industry because of  the Coronavirus pandemic.

This decision was made at a special meeting of the Bankers’ Committee convened on May 2, 2020, to further review the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Nigerian banking industry.

The Committee particularly deliberated on the issue of the operating costs of banks in view of the disruptions emanating from the global economic difficulties and decided as follows:

In order to help minimize and mitigate the negative impact of the COVID-pandemic on families and livelihoods, no bank in Nigeria shall retrench or lay-off any staff of any cadre (including full-time and part-time).

To give effect to the above measure, the express approval of the CBN shall be required in the event that it becomes absolutely necessary to lay-off any such staff.

The CBN solicited the support of all in the collective effort to weather through the economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Boris Johnson says “arrangements” for his death…

Nigeria faces battle from within to keep reform promises…

Cautious optimism as Lagos, Ogun, FCT residents return to…

1 of 1,969